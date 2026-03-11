The SARS herald strains and VAX binary bioweapon components are systematically weakening immune systems making the general population increasingly vulnerable to a wider range of pestilence. You Are Being Played (post) and Activation Day is Coming (post), and everyone should be on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To) for neutralizing these growing threats.

Physicians Alert: Early Flu Symptom That Signals a Critical 48-Hour Window (19M Cases Reported)



Emergency departments are experiencing a significant surge in influenza-related admissions. More than 23,000 hospitalizations were recorded in a single week, with 66 pediatric deaths reported this season.



If you develop flu symptoms, the first 24–48 hours may significantly influence disease progression.



In this briefing, Dr. Jenny reviews the 2026 influenza surge, including the predominance of the H3N2 Subclade K strain, why otherwise healthy individuals are experiencing severe illness, and the evidence-based steps recommended during the first 48 hours of symptoms. [Continue in description.]

Vaccine Still Boosts Antibody Protection Against “Subclade K”

March 10, 2026, Written by: Jacqueline Mitchell

BOSTON — This year’s dominant flu strain has an unusual number of mutations, allowing it to partially escape existing immunity, investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) report. In a research letter published in JAMA, the team describes H3N2 “subclade K” and shows how it is less recognized by the immune system. Influenza viruses evolve every year and can look different to the immune system, weakening the protection offered by prior immunity. This season, surveillance reports show that H3N2 strains account for more than 88 percent of all influenza detections, with H1N1 circulating at lower levels. The study shows that while this year’s flu vaccine still boosts protection against the viral infection, the antibody response against subclade K — the dominant circulating H3N2 virus this year — is noticeably lower than the response to prior influenza strains, including H1N1 and other H3N2 strains. This finding points to a mismatch driven by viral evolution known as influenza drift. “The rapid expansion of H3N2 subclade K is a major public health concern because both baseline and vaccine-induced immunity to this variant is lower than expected,” said corresponding author Dan H. Barouch, MD, PhD. Barouch and colleagues compared the virus’s hemagglutinin — the main surface protein antibodies recognize — to the H3N2 protein in this season’s vaccine. They found 11 changes in that protein, including eight where antibodies usually latch on — helping explain why subclade K is able to evade the immune system. Continue: https://bidmc.org/news-stories/all-news-stories/news/2026/03/influenza-strain-partially-evades-immunity-vaccine-bidmc-study

=

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2026 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Watch Terral’s Update Reports using these links:

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral’s Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom

—

How to Access Newsletters: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-access-terral03com-black-star

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2026 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2026 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2026 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2026 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com

Blessings, Terral