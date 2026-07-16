Thank you to Brenda for the heads up. Many people are like frogs in the warming water coming to a boil without realizing we are in real trouble. The Globalist Elite are using their geoengineering toys to exacerbate Black Star-Superplume electromagnetic influences diminishing our planet’s ability to sustain life. Wake up and prepare while we still have time.

Climate Engineered Drought, Heat Dome & Wildfires – Dane Wigington

By Greg Hunter On July 15, 2026 By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog

At the end of April, renowned climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington was on USAW to warn about increasing extreme weather caused by geoengineering or manmade weather modification in the sky. Wigington predicted a “Summer from Hell.” With record high temperatures all over the country, he was right — again. Let’s start with the drought in the Southwest that has water sources like Lake Powell hitting record lows. One story last week said, “Lake Powell reaching critically low elevation levels, nearing ‘dead power pool,’ experts say.” The water level in the reservoir is so low it is approaching a point where “water can no longer flow past Glen Canyon Dam by gravity.” Wigington explains, “There is 110 feet of sedimentation behind the Hoover Dam. That means that’s not water that’s dirt now. This means these incredibly low numbers of how much water is in these basins . . . is probably half of what the official figure is. We are hurtling toward impact right now. There is no way out of this.”

What would Wigington do if he lived in Phoenix or Las Vegas? Wigington says, “Move. . .. Yes, we have drought/deluge scenarios, and that is a hallmark of climate engineering. While we are seeing the Southwest dry up completely, what are we seeing in places like Texas right now? We are seeing emergency flash flood warnings. The scenarios of nothing but deadly deluge or devastating drought are hallmarks of climate engineering operations completely disrupting the entire global hydrological cycle.”

Then, there is the so-called ‘heat dome’ problem that is affecting most of the United States right now. Wigington says, “In Montana, record highs, and a week later, three feet of snow. A week after that, a record obliterating high of 115 degrees. The train is totally off the rails, and the vast majority has no idea how grave our situation is. They are caught up in politics and sports games, and we are about to hit the wall. People need to wake the hell up.”

Another problem is a huge smoke layer over North America. Wigington says they are burning forests in Canada to get smoke to do temporary cool downs with wildfires. Millions of square miles are torched, according to Wigington. Again, what makes this all much worse is climate engineering. Wigington says, “There is a psychological operation for climate engineering that serves those in power. Also, we have a covert weapon of war with which they can and continue to control populations and then blame nature. They can crush crops and cause unimaginable misery and blame nature. This is the crown jewel weapon of the controllers.”

There is much more in the 43-minute interview: https://rumble.com/v7cssv0-climate-engineered-drought-heat-dome-and-wildfires-dane-wigington.html

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/climate-engineered-drought-heat-dome-wildfires-dane-wigington/

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