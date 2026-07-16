Terral’s Substack

Terral’s Substack

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
9m

Planet Earth no longer has the resources to maintain 8 BILLION people. The Elite know this, which is why they are using various covert tools to KILL OFF the global population. with Nuclear war on the table as a GLOBAL DEPOPULATION TOOL.

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
21m

The entire Southwest is returning to its original climate----DESERT! Temps will soon reach 120 F, plus. You wont be able to survive without AC. Potable water is running out. No water, no humans. There will be no cooldown at night. The Southwest is going to be uninhabitable by humans. You will become a CLIMATE REFUGEE. The planet isn't just warming up, its BURNING UP. We are headed to the VENUS SYNDROME, where surface temps reach 800 C, hot enough to melt lead! Soon cooling systems systems will begin failing. Our infrastructure was not engineered for such heat extremes. No cooling, you will die.

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