Thank you to Dr. Deborah for sharing this PDF and helping others to wake up and prepare for Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day (warning post).

Please share this post link with others to help as many people as possible wake up and prepare while there is still time.

You are being played! (post) Everyone is advised to get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen for neutralizing these related binary bioweapon threats. How To (post). Dr. Deborah wrote:

Next Generation Bioweapons: Dr. Deborah Mar 25, 2025, 1:48 PM (19 hours ago) to me Hi Terral, I just posted this on my SS in "notes" Good read for those interested or for those who don't think this BW will be activated. Blessings, Deborah CHAPTER 9 Next Generation Bioweapons: Genetic Engineering and BW Michael J. Ainscough Yes…this “biological weapon” WILL be activated soon. “They” have been telling us for a very LONG time The narrative of the virus IS the Virus Binary Biological Weapons :86 Analogous to a binary chemical weapon, this is a two-component system consisting of innocuous parts that are mixed immediately prior to use to form the pathogen. This process occurs frequently in nature. Many pathogenic bacteria contain multiple plasmids (small circular extrachromosomal DNA fragments) that code for virulence or other special functions. The virulence of anthrax, plague, dysentery, and other diseases is enhanced by these plasmids. What occurs naturally in nature can be artificially conducted with basic biotechnology techniques in the laboratory. Virulent plasmids can be transferred among different kinds of bacteria and often across species barriers. To produce a binary biological weapon, a host bacteria and a virulent plasmid could be independently isolated and produced in the required quantities. Just before the bioweapon was deployed, the two components would be mixed together. The transformation of the host organism back into a pathogen could conceivably take place after a weapon is triggered and during transport/flight. ―Temple Fortune‖ indicated that scientists in the FSU had mastered this technique. 268 media.defense.gov/2019/…

CHAPTER 9 Next Generation Bioweapons: Genetic Engineering and BW Michael J. Ainscough

Page 18 says,

2) Designer Genes:87 The Human Genome Project has decoded the alphabet of life and provided a human molecular blueprint.88 Likewise, the complete genome sequences are now known for 599 viruses, 205 naturally occurring plasmids, 31 bacteria, one fungus, two animals, and one plant.89 Many of these genomes have been published in unclassified journals and on the internet. To the bioweaponeer these are essentially blueprints that would enable him to make microorganisms more harmful.90 Now that the codes are known, it seems only a matter of time until microbiologists develop synthetic genes, synthetic viruses, or even complete new organisms. Some of these could be specifically produced for biological warfare or terrorism purposes. Perhaps the most obvious way to increase the effectiveness of any biological warfare pathogen is to render it resistant to antibiotics or antiviral agents. Some bacteria naturally develop resistance to antibiotics fairly quickly. Many antibiotic resistance genes have been identified. The best known of these is the gene that codes for beta-lactamase, the enzyme that defeats the action of penicillin. Such genes could be activated or introduced into other pathogens. Entire viruses may similarly be created, analogous to the natural mutation of the influenza virus. A new strain of influenza (like the current weaponized H5N1 strain) could be created by induced hybridization of viral strains, simply swapping out variant or synthetic genes. Slightly altering a common virus like influenza to make it deadlier might be easier than manipulating more rare or biologically complicated pathogens. For a bioweaponeer, the databases of increasing numbers of microbial genomes provide a virtual ―parts list of potentially useful genes for a genetic ―erector set to design and produce a new organism. It is possible to pick and choose the most lethal characteristics.91

Page 20 says,

4) Stealth Viruses:109 The concept of a stealth virus is a cryptic viral infection that covertly enters human cells (genomes) and then remains dormant for an extended time. However, a signal by an external stimulus could later trigger the virus to activate and cause disease. This mechanism, in fact, occurs fairly commonly in nature. For example, many humans carry herpes virus which can activate to cause oral or genital lesions. Similarly, varicella virus will sometimes reactivate in the form of herpes zoster (shingles) in some people who had chicken pox earlier in life. However, the vast majority of viruses do not cause disease. As a biological weapon, a stealth virus could clandestinely infect the genome of a population. Later, the virus could be activated in the targeted population, or a threat of activation could be used as blackmail. Oncogenes are segments of DNA that, when switched on, can initiate wild cellular growth and misbehavior—the hallmarks of cancer. Some viruses have segments of DNA that can mimic oncogenes and directly, or perhaps through bioregulators or host genes, cause cancer. These changes may take years for clinical effect, but the concept may still be considered by bioterrorists.110

https://media.defense.gov/2019/Apr/11/2002115480/-1/-1/0/14NEXTGENBIOWEAPONS.PDF

Download PDF:

14nextgenbioweapons 468KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Identify threats, create the contingencies, and execute those plans on time, while there is still time to prepare. Blessings, Terral

==

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

—

Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

Terral’s Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Terral03

Terral’s Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/518jnhUhTACd/

Terral's Mystery YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Follow on X: https://x.com/Terral03

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@Terral03dotcom

—

Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below (see How To Post):

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link

2025 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link

2025 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link

Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.

Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:

The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717

Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com, or at Substack (here).

Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com