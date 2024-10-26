Thank you to Brenda for sending in this BRICS Pay information. More and more information is coming out about the new BRICS Pay digital payment platform that many believe is a threat to the US dollar. Identify threats, create contingencies, and execute those plans on time.

What Is BRICS Pay: All You Need To Know

BRICS unveils game-changing payment system to challenge Western financial hegemony

What is BRICS Pay QR? BRICS Pay QR can provide a standardized connection between national payment methods and with commercial payment systems in BRICS+ countries. This system ensures consistent and reliable card and account-based payments through retail QR codes. The increasing use of QR codes for touchless payments allows merchants to offer customers a variety of payment options using a single QR code.



BRICS Pay aims to integrate with existing national payment systems and provide an online wallet accessible via mobile applications, enabling users to make payments in their national currencies using smartphones.

BRICS Pay Basic Principles 01 Decentralization Financial flows are distributed among a certain number of participants, and are not concentrated in the hands of central operators. This reduces the risk of system failures, increases the stability and transparency of working conditions. 02 Inclusivity The system is accessible to all regardless of any factors (within the law any one party or group of countries does not control), ensures resilience to unilateral restrictive measures against any country, access to the system. 03 Efficiency The payment system will have low transaction costs and fast payment processing times.

