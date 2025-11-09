Many supporters have written to say that Weston Warren is sharing information from my Project Black Star Investigation, which keyword analysis suggests is true. I have traded emails with Weston, and he has my blessings and permission to share anything from my work to help others. Our time to prepare is running out and Weston is out there doing interviews with people like Greg Hunter who would never risk interviewing me in a million years. Weston takes things to a higher level in this interview where we will not agree on everything. The most important date in the Project Black Star Investigation coming up is December 9, 2025 in the last quarter of the day when Earth passes behind the Sun relative to the Black Star and 3I Atlas is scheduled to pass through the solar system ecliptic plane. Watch my Black Star Update Reports on Brighteon, Rumble, and Bitchute (Follow on X and TruthSocial). Subscribe and support the research using the links below.

Black Star Here to Battle Evil – Weston Warren

Submitted by Brenda

By Greg Hunter On November 8, 2025 In Market Analysis, Political Analysis

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Saturday Night Post)

Scientist and inventor Weston Warren is back with an update about the so-called Black Star or electromagnetic anomaly that has entered our solar system. It’s slow moving; it’s an event that only happens about every 4,000 years, and it causes earth changes and destruction. USAW and Warren have been following the progression of the Black Star since April 2025 here, here and here. Weston Warren and his group of clandestine scientists speculate God/Jehovah sent the Black Star to punish the world for sin and evil, such as the manipulation of genes with His creations during the Days of Noah. According to the Bible, Jehovah and the heavenly realm control celestial bodies. Evil has zero control. Fast forward to today, and you see a transhuman agenda, AI causing mass layoffs, a plan for the tokenization of everything on earth and evil everywhere. Warren says big tech is working on a super high-powered chip that can control human thought. Warren explains, “When you get to two nanometers and smaller, you are dealing with technology that is able to interact with human consciousness. That’s the goal. . .. Do you see where the power structure is headed?” (Samsung is building a $50 billion chip factory in Texas. It’s running into problems, but no one is giving up on it. It’s still going full steam ahead.)

Warren says, “Blockchain and stablecoins are not meant for a human economy. It’s not meant for you and I. . .. It gets very disturbing if you go further. To sum this up, if this is an agenda that is anti-human and not approved by a higher realm (God/Jehovah) . . . like a heavenly realm, do you think they will allow them to enter into the conscious realm? This is the essence of what is comprised of god-like. These would be god-like technologies. Will they (God/Jehovah) allow that? Or are there technologies in our solar system that will cause the earth to shake, rattle and roll? If you have unstable geology, you are not going to be making any two-nanometer chips. That’s for sure.”

About these two-nanometer (2nm) chips, Warren goes on to say, “Now you are controlling consciousness after death. . .. This is what God/Jehovah or the heavenly is supposed to be doing. So, you can’t have both. You can’t have an infrastructure here on Earth that has the same technology that the heavenly realm has. It is going to be a cruder version of what the heavenly realm has, but it can still be effective. . .. We will have a digital system that is non-male and non-female as opposed to the natural analog system we have now that is male and female. Which world do you want to live in? If we are moving to a different reality that is different than the way we were born or created . . . which system is going to win out? Consciousness can only be logged in an analog aetheric field or an artificial digital aetheric field. The artificial digital aetheric field, the cloud, has already been created.”

Does Warren think the Black Star can and will disrupt the human transition from analog to digital? Warren says, “Oh, yeah. That’s where I am. I could have joined the digital world, and I would have had a seven to eight figure income. Instead, I live from check to check and struggle like everyone else because I did not go to the dark side.”

How is the Black Star/electromagnetic anomaly going to go to war with evil? Warren says, “This anomaly alters physics. CERN is not going to work, factories are not going to work . . . satellites are not going to work. They are counting on the laws of physics to remain constant for their technologies to work. I don’t think they (evil) have any contingencies if the laws of physics are altered, which will happen with this anomaly and none of their technologies work. . .. So, they are very vulnerable, and they won’t succeed.”

Warren also says look out for extreme weather caused by the Black Star over the next few years, such as intensified tornados, record breaking hurricanes, very high winds, huge hail events and, of course, increased earthquakes and volcanos.

There is much more in the 72-min interview.

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v71fq3u-black-star-here-to-battle-evil-weston-warren.html

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/black-star-here-to-battle-evil-weston-warren/

Everyone subscribing to terral.substack.com receives a 2025 Mystery Report Newsletter Subscription for free (How To Access, Free Newsletter), which gives you access to all the Mystery Report Newsletters going back to 2019. You also receive a free copy of The Mystery Explained (ePub version, available at Amazon) attached to your Dropbox Folder Link notification email.

