Thank you to Brenda for sending in the link to the Greg Hunter - Weston Warren interview.

Black Star Continues Shaking Earth – Weston Warren

By Greg Hunter On July 1, 2026

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

Scientist and inventor Weston Warren is back with more news about the so-called Black Star. Get used to earthquakes like the big ones recently in Japan and Venezuela because this electromagnetic anomaly is going to continue shaking the Earth. The Black Star entered our solar system more than two decades ago. It’s slow moving, and it’s an event that only happens about every 4,000 years. It causes earth changes and destruction because its electromagnetic field makes Earth’s iron and nickel core to move. It’s all replaying in our time. Weston says, “Past geological events such as the Great Flood (of Noah’s day), the system harmonics are matching. This is why we are having predictions of weather changes and geological Earth changes or stresses.”

Weston points out recent weather events such as 131-mph windstorm in South Dakota that snapped wind turbines in half. It was not tornado activity, just very high winds. Warren also points out weird weather recently, “Norway is a lot further north than Montana. While Montana is getting two feet of snow, Norway is 104 degrees Fahrenheit today. Norway had 300,000 lightning strikes and a tornado in the last 24 hours. Explain that. So, the stresses are here, and they will get more intensified. The purpose of these interviews is to give people a heads up if they are in danger zone areas (such as along the coast). Then you want to be best prepared as possible. Remember, about a year back, I talked about cutting tree limbs back and get ready for high winds? You need to get protective covering like tarps and plywood in case your roof gets compromised. That all still stands. Looks what is going on in Venezuela. You need a current first aid kit, bottles of water, protein bars, flashlights and a cheap AM/FM radio.”

Warren says, “With the Earth activity becoming more active, you will see volcanic activity becoming more active. The Axial Seamount off the coast of Oregon will start becoming very active. When magma starts breaching the surface . . . you will see the magma start pushing through the sea floor first before you see it pushing through continents at the surface. . .. This will be global news because new land masses will start to appear because the magma punches through the ocean floor. That would tell you that other coastal areas in the United States and around the world would be next. It’s going to happen. There is no other way around this. Old buildings around the world don’t have seismic protections, so they pancake down. Just be aware of it. . ..We want everyone to be prepared and not be caught off guard, and we will get through this.”

Weston also talks about new communities popping up that can counter what is going to happen because of the Black Star. Warren’s technology is being put in many of these small survival towns. Weston talks about them in detail in the interview.

There is much more in the 62-minute interview: https://rumble.com/v7c2ul8-black-star-continues-shaking-earth-weston-warren.html

Continue: https://usawatchdog.com/black-star-continues-shaking-earth-weston-warren/

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