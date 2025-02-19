The Lamestream Media narrative is shifting quickly, along with the Trump Administration’s Avian Flu strategy, making me wonder if Operation Warp Speed 2 will be launched sooner rather than later. Ninety days before the Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment crossing date is Sunday, March 9, 2025. Clayton J. Baker, MD connects many dots between what is happening now with the Bird Flu threat that appears to be a rerun of the Covid Playbook.

Bird Flu Is a Rerun of the Covid Playbook By Clayton J. Baker, MD February 18, 2025 Public Health, Vaccines

Bird flu can be very confusing. This is true because, as is so often the case with our government, those who claim to be trying to solve the problem – our so-called “public health” and “pandemic preparedness” “experts” – are actually the ones who created the problem. What is worse, they are actively seeking to perpetuate it. In this brief article, my goal is to explain what is happening with H5N1 Bird flu in the clearest, most fundamental terms. I hope to make it so clear that all our elected officials can understand what is going on, and therefore can take action to stop it. The key to understanding the current Bird flu panic is this: Bird flu is a complete rerun of the Covid script. There is just one twist: Last time, with Covid, the pandemic-planning bioterrorists directly blackmailed us by taking away our civil rights, in order to coerce us to accept their unsafe and ineffective vaccines. This time, with Bird flu, the pandemic planning bioterrorists are indirectly blackmailing us by targeting our food, in order to coerce us to accept more of their unsafe and ineffective vaccines into our food supply and those who supply it. Here is their playbook. Learn it, and you can understand how to put an end to it. Let’s review. What happened during Covid?

Over many years, bioweapons scientists, under the guise of “pandemic preparedness,” genetically manipulated a bat coronavirus to be both transmissible and virulent in humans. In other words, they created a bioweapon. Meanwhile, they also developed and patented technologies for vaccines against that same virus. In other words, they created the countermeasure to their bioweapon. In late 2019, the lab-manipulated coronavirus bioweapon, SARS CoV-2, was leaked from a lab. While the countermeasure vaccines were rushed into production, “public health” authorities took advantage of the lab leak by denying its occurrence, while simultaneously coercing governments to impose lockdowns and other civil rights violations on the human population. To perpetuate the lockdowns, “public health” authorities performed indiscriminate PCR testing for the virus among the population, knowing full well this would generate countless false positives. The authorities used this excessive testing along with media-generated fear-mongering and governmental abuse of power, to prolong the lockdowns and the civil rights abuses. The lockdowns and civil rights abuses were used to blackmail the population into mass acceptance of the vaccines into their own bodies, in exchange for a return to normal life.

What is happening now, with H5N1 Bird flu? Continue: https://brownstone.org/articles/bird-flu-is-a-rerun-of-the-covid-playbook/

Finish reading the article to then make connections to what the Trump Administration is doing as we speak.

Trump Administration Shifts Strategy on Avian Flu Focus moves from culling to biosecurity and medication. Jim Wiesemeyer, February 16, 2025 05:19 PM

Policy Update Special Report (Lindsey Pound) The Trump administration is rolling out a new strategy to combat avian flu, moving away from mass culling of infected flocks. Spearheaded by National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, the plan prioritizes enhanced biosecurity measures and medication to control the spread of the virus. Link to our prior Special Report on this topic. Key Points of the New Strategy Biosecurity and Medication: Improved containment protocols and medication aim to reduce reliance on widespread culling. Smart Perimeter Approach: Targeted containment methods will enhance efficiency in preventing outbreaks. Collaboration: Government scientists and global academic experts are contributing to the plan’s development. Recent Developments Vaccine Approval: Zoetis received conditional USDA approval for an avian flu vaccine. Industry Support: Major poultry and dairy organizations back vaccine use to control the virus. Concerns and Challenges Continue: https://www.profarmer.com/news/policy-update/trump-administration-shifts-strategy-avian-flu

Large increases in egg prices are used to mold opinions in the direction of H5N1 vaccines in the general population. This weaponized Avian Flu strain was released to threaten our food supply spreading from birds to cattle, and cattle to cattle and other mammals to cats, and now rats! Remember that “mice have approximately 97.5 % of their working DNA in common with humans…” (nature.com). Check this out :

Canada announces avian flu vaccine buy as USDA confirms first H5N1 detections in rats Lisa Schnirring, 13 minutes ago., Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) today announced that it has secured 500,000 initial doses of GSK's human vaccine against avian influenza to protect people most at risk. In other avian flu developments, tests at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have confirmed the H5N1 strain in rats for the first time, as the agency acknowledged that it was reversing recent layoffs of employees working on the avian flu response. Distributing and stockpiling vaccine In a statement, PHAC said its purchase leverages an existing agreement with GSK. "This vaccine will be used as part of Canada's contingency planning to protect people who may be at increased risk of being exposed to the virus through animals infected with avian influenza," it said. The Arepanrix H5N1 A/American wigeon clade 2.3.4.4b vaccine uses established technology for seasonal and pandemic flu vaccines. Health Canada on February 18 completed its review of GSK's regulatory submission and authorized the change in vaccine strain. The risk to the general public remains low, PHAC said, adding that 60% of the doses will be equitably distributed to provinces and territories using a risk-based approach, and 40% will be kept in Canada's national stockpile. Initial recommendations from vaccine advisers Also today, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released preliminary guidance on the use of human vaccines against avian flu in nonpandemic settings. Though the NACI doesn't recommend broad H5N1 vaccine deployment, it outlined situations in which provinces and territories might proactively use it based on higher risk, including for lab workers and people with ongoing contact with infected animals or contaminated environments. The United States and the European Union have stockpiled avian flu vaccine for people, and the United Kingdom recently ordered 5 million doses of H5 vaccine from CSL Seqirus. Finland is already vaccinating people at high risk, including workers at fur farms. Continue: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/avian-influenza-bird-flu/canada-announces-avian-flu-vaccine-buy-usda-confirms-first-h5n1-detections

Related: Minnesota declares state of emergency amid outbreak of trifecta of diseases - Chickens Will Be the First Injected with H5N1 Pandemic Vaccines - EXPOSED: U.S. Bioweapons Program Behind Lyme Disease? - World-Renowned Oncologist Warns of HORRENDOUS Surge in Cancers Among Covid-Vaccinated - Made In Lab: AI Cracks COVID-19 Origin

The probabilities are that the weaponized avian flu was engineered like SARS to produce few or no symptoms allowing the virus to spread throughout the general population. Get on and stay on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To) for neutralizing these related bioweapon threats. You are being played! Wake up and unplug from The Matrix. Blessings, Terral

