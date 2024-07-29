Gended posted a comment below my recent update report:

Terral03.com Black Star Report for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Watch video: https://rumble.com/v58bffv-terral03.com-black-star-report-for-wednesday-july-24-2024.htm

Comment link: https://rumble.com/v58bffv-terral03.com-black-star-report-for-wednesday-july-24-2024.html#comment-441790293

GENDED1 day ago

Hi was wondering what you thought of this? This one was on Forbes ... at 12:32 there is a military dude with a rife standing in front of the car they are putting Trump in and HE POINTS THE RIFE AT HIM. Then he gets some talking in his ear and he stands down and goes away out of the crowd. VERY weird. You would never point at gun at the person your protecting for any reason right?

WOW! I saw this again and it really bothers me. I am linking another video that is showing 2 angles of Trump getting into the car to leave. One shows it is in front of the big white tractor trailer truck and no military gunman pointing a gun at him and in the next clip he is getting in near the red building and there is the gunman!! Was one of these pre-recorded? Would love to know what you and John think- It starts at 14:34.

Terral’s reply (07.29.2024 @ 6:40 AM):

Thank you for writing. I am downloading both of your videos for further analysis. Trump and his vehicle are not in the frame at your times. Trump enters the vehicle at around 9 minutes in the second video. You gave me the idea of publishing a Substack post where people can post links to articles, images, videos, MP3's, etc., as comments to assist in the investigation. The evidence will be gathered for getting to the truth of what really happened. You can also take screenshots of key moments and circle anything seeming important (using Paint program) and send to terral@terral03.com under the “Trump Shooting Investigation Evidence” topic. Blessings, Terral

