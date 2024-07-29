Assist the Investigation by Posting Your Links to Videos, Pictures, Etc., as Comments
Just Like Gended Is Doing Here
Gended posted a comment below my recent update report:
Terral03.com Black Star Report for Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Watch video: https://rumble.com/v58bffv-terral03.com-black-star-report-for-wednesday-july-24-2024.htm
Terral’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Comment link: https://rumble.com/v58bffv-terral03.com-black-star-report-for-wednesday-july-24-2024.html#comment-441790293
Hi was wondering what you thought of this? This one was on Forbes ... at 12:32 there is a military dude with a rife standing in front of the car they are putting Trump in and HE POINTS THE RIFE AT HIM. Then he gets some talking in his ear and he stands down and goes away out of the crowd. VERY weird. You would never point at gun at the person your protecting for any reason right?
WOW! I saw this again and it really bothers me. I am linking another video that is showing 2 angles of Trump getting into the car to leave. One shows it is in front of the big white tractor trailer truck and no military gunman pointing a gun at him and in the next clip he is getting in near the red building and there is the gunman!! Was one of these pre-recorded? Would love to know what you and John think- It starts at 14:34.
Terral’s reply (07.29.2024 @ 6:40 AM):
Thank you for writing. I am downloading both of your videos for further analysis. Trump and his vehicle are not in the frame at your times. Trump enters the vehicle at around 9 minutes in the second video. You gave me the idea of publishing a Substack post where people can post links to articles, images, videos, MP3's, etc., as comments to assist in the investigation. The evidence will be gathered for getting to the truth of what really happened. You can also take screenshots of key moments and circle anything seeming important (using Paint program) and send to terral@terral03.com under the “Trump Shooting Investigation Evidence” topic. Blessings, Terral
==
Download a free Black Star Report Newsletter and subscribe to the Newsletter and Survival Group Programs using the links below:
2024 Black Star Report Newsletter Program ($25 per year): link
2024 Black Star Report Newsletter - Survival Group Program ($50 per year): link
2024 Mystery Report Newsletter ($25 per year): link
2024 Mystery Report + Tutor Program ($50 per year): link
Black Star Report and Survival Group Program subscribers receive access to all Black Star Report Newsletters using the Dropbox Folder Link provided in your Notification Email (no Dropbox account, usernames, or passwords required). Survival Group Program subscribers receive Threat Assessment Information (PDF) attached to you Notification Email (always sent by Terral within 24 hours) with the option of joining Survival Groups where available. You also receive the ePub version of The Mystery Explained as an attachment to your notification email for free.
Order your copy of The Mystery Explained at Amazon.com:
The Mystery Explained Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Terral-Croft/dp/1545620717
Or purchase an autographed-numbered-author’s hardcover copy here (USA only, international here), or at the website. Receive the PDF extended version of The Mystery Explained and 911Truth: Exposing the Cheney-Rumsfeld Black Operation when ordering your Nano Silver at https://www.terral03.com or on Substack (here).
Contact Terral: terral@terral03.com
Terral’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://old.bitchute.com/video/rXzvG6nuR5fc/
This was a 100% staged event that Trump definitely participated* in in order to raise his pole numbers, get sympathy from the American people, show his strength and prey on Biden’s weakness and create anger & hostility in his cult following at the “Secret Service/govts” inability to “protect” well. Crooks was a patsy that probably believed he was filming another black rock commercial and didn’t realize he would pay the price with his life. They purposefully had this kid walk around and act strange to catch people’s attention so people could say they really “saw” the “shooter”.
If you think Trump is above being involved in something like this to win a position of power, you’re wrong. Never forget this man pushed for the deadly Covid vaccines that have disabled and killed millions of people, our friends/family members. Trump said, “The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind." He has expressed opposition to vaccine “mandates” but he has taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch.
"I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines all are very, very good," he said in the interview, referring to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.” -DJT
There were so many breaches in security at the rally and orders that were not followed appropriately which are things that don’t happen for high profile people like Trump. Everything is ALWAYS very carefully planned and executed.
Remember that Trump has played an actor on television in his own show for gods sake. It wouldn’t be far out to say he was also acting in this stunt and honestly (if you can read through BS) he’s really been acting throughout his whole campaign and presidency. He says exactly what his followers want to hear and that’s why he’s gained so much popularity.
This was a political strategic move bc the odds of another candidate winning an election against someone who “almost died” by an “attempted assassination” is pretty difficult.
Trump’s rallies and speeches bear resemblance to those of past demagogues like Jim Jones. Trump attracts a host of fervent evangelical and Q adherents who contend that “God” “chose” a philandering self-proclaimed billionaire real estate developer who never held prior political office and avoided military service to “Make America Great Again.” What was “great” to make happen “again” remains unexplained.
Many Trump supporters excuse traits in Trump that they would consider absolutely intolerable in their friends or families. But these followers claim righteously that they are part of something bigger than themselves.
Anthropologist Dr. Barbara King has written of a deep human desire she terms “belongingness.” In her research, she identified a human need to belong to something larger or greater and lasting longer than our lives. Narcissistic demagogues have seized this human longing for their own selfish purposes. Whether the poison they peddle is drunk in a vat or words from their mouths, they seek to manipulate others to follow them to the claimed greatness they promote for themselves.
We watched analysts and pundits, public servants on every level of govt and every-day citizens witnessing Trump’s behavior as his presidency was coming to a close. We all wondered when he would come to his senses, believing that surely he would rise above his disappointment and desire for ultimate power to assume the public servant position he was elected to fulfill. This of course would mean putting the well-being of the American people first, ensuring a smooth transition of power. Given his behavior of the previous three-and-a-half years, we should have known that wasn’t going to happen. Clearly, while he was in charge, his only goal was to stay in charge, and the rest of it – the American people, American institutions, American democracy itself – be damned.
When we experience things beyond the scope of our comprehension, we tend to tolerate questionable behavior, because somewhere within us we want to believe that there is some good reason for it, that the leader knows best. Perhaps some think that he will eventually come around to more normalized behavior and predictable actions. For many, the drama** of Trump has had purely *entertainment* value. With sociopaths and malignant narcissists however, we cannot waste time trying to figure out what’s going on in their heads. We tend to see danger only as something huge and terrible happens, and then we are forced to take a deeper look, and salvage what we can.
This assault on the people he was positioned to serve, has incomprehensively fostered a deeper loyalty to him and created a climate of anger, and volatility. The result has been ensuing chaos.
https://tennesseelookout.com/2022/11/17/peddling-poison-donald-trump-follows-long-line-of-demagogues/
https://jonestown.sdsu.edu/?page_id=111300
On tape, Jim Jones told his followers “Without me life has no meaning.” Jones also advised them, “I’m the best friend you’ll ever have.” He claimed, “I’m a prophet.” While children are heard crying and screaming, Jones advised “All they are doing is taking a drink . . . and going to sleep.” Jones asked the adults “to quit exciting your children when all they’re doing is going to a quiet rest.” One of the few survivors commented about Jones, “He made us feel special, like something bigger than ourselves.”