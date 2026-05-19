People are becoming more desperate all around us as the economy is nearing collapse and WW3 is trying to start in the Middle East. All the prepper and survival supplies in the world make little difference if we are not prepared to defend them and our families from emerging threats once the peanut butter hits the fan. My research into guns, ammo, and accessories have led me to draw unexpected conclusions regarding the rifle caliber and best ammo for executing the optimum survival strategy.

Experience is teaching me that the use of firearms for defending our property is much like selecting tools for completing one of our many building projects. Sometimes we need a small brick hammer, and sometimes a carpenter’s claw hammer, while at other times we need a jackhammer for breaking a large rock. Generally, we use a high caliber rifle when the threat is far away and use a shotgun when the threat is near. At closer ranges we use handguns with a knife ready in case things get up close and personal. Let us begin by gaining a better understanding of the .22 long rifle round:

The bottom line is that a 60 grain .22 subsonic long rifle round (link) is powerful and extremely effective when placed in tight 2-inch circles at 100 yards. Remember that the 55 grain round is standard for the 5.56 AR-15. The idea is to use a heavier .22 subsonic round with a velocity that stays below the sound barrier that provides a stable and predictable flight path. We can argue about AR versus bolt action rifles, but my conclusion today for the best choice is the Ruger 10/22 AR version:

https://mygunculture.com/atis-ruger-1022-ar-22-stock-system-turn-your-22-into-a-tactical-beast/

A thermal scope (links) allows you to locate and target threats using body heat, but are more expensive than the night vison and infrared vision options.

https://www.uttings.co.uk/c2248-thermal-imaging-rifle-scopes/guides/article21-thermal-scope-vs-night-vision-scopes

Then we attach a suppressor (links) to the threaded barrel for remaining quiet as possible to avoid repositioning after each shot. Remember that people have difficulty identifying the direction of a single shot. It is that second loud shot that gives away the position. Having to relocate increases the chances of being identified and targeted. The final version of my optimum defense tool for owning the night looks like this:

https://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/potd-nocpix-ace50r-thermal-riflescope-on-suppressed-ruger-rifle-44817688

The gas-operated AR version is the best option for neutralizing multiple threats, while the bolt action model (shown above) is more reliable in a long-term survival situation with fewer moving parts. The best way to sharpen skills is by hog hunting at night:

Hog season is open for twelve months of the year in many states, so check your local laws (links). A good idea might be to begin shooting paper targets during the day using smaller-grain ammo to then transition into the night using the heavier ammo. The nighttime air environment is generally thicker with higher moisture than during the daytime that will change things. Becoming comfortable and consistent requires you to select a particular distance that in my case is 100 yards. Set up a second target at 50 yards between your location and the 100-yard target and alternate shots between the two targets. You will likely notice that the shots at 50 yards are higher than expected, because your bullet is traveling along an upward trajectory and falling again to at 100 yards. Knowing the difference allows you to compensate when selecting targets at varying ranges on the fly in critical situations without having to physically make scope adjustments. Practice makes perfect (tips and tricks). You can then take what you learn using the .22 rifle rounds to higher calibers at longer distances. Controlled breathing is critical as having your firearm at rest.

We should anticipate that trouble is coming with our collapsing economy and the greatest threats will come at night. These firearm and accessory recommendations are just a small part of developing the optimum survival strategy for your particular situation that might include motion-activated alarms, tripwires, cameras, drones, watchdogs, fenced perimeters, radio chatter decoys, neighbor networking, etc. Identify threats, create your contingencies and execute your plans on time. Work with like-minded people to be self sufficient and do everything to stay out of the way.

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