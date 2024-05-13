Many thanks to Brenda for sending in this video that highlights the need to plan ahead regarding our survival resources in the event of Martial Law and confiscation.

Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

Date: Wed, 05/15/2024 - 10:00 AM

Location: 2141 Rayburn House Office Building

Subcommittees: Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

Hearings are being held right now (next on May 15, 2024) on the Weaponization of the Federal Government against We The People under Chairman Jim Jordon. This is another example of the Republicans playing good-bad cop with the corrupt Administration. We must identify this corruption threats and create contingencies being prepared for the peanut butter to hit the fan. Do your research and prepare accordingly.

8 Items FEMA Will Confiscate in an Emergency

SensiblePrepper, May 11, 2024

50 US Code 4512 Ready.gov

Executive Order 10998, Executive Order 10995, Executive Order 10997, Clean Water Act (CWA)

Defense Production Act of 1950

The anti-hoarding provision of section 102 authorizes the president to “designate” materials necessary to promote the national defense and prohibits the accumulation of such materials “in excess of the reasonable demands of business, personal, or home consumption.”8 Furthermore, the anti-price-gouging provision of section 102

Food Supplies (Farming Equipment), Water Supplies, Medical, Power, Fuel, Communications, Firearms, Ammunition

50 U.S.C. § 4512 - U.S. Code - Unannotated Title 50. War and National Defense § 4512. Hoarding of designated scarce materials

Executive Order 10998, Executive Order 10995, Executive Order 10997

