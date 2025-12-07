Watch video report on:

This 7.0 Alaska quake struck on the Alaska - Canada border on December 06, 2025 at 20:41:49 UTC S-SE of Anchorage.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000rsy1/executive#general

M 7.0 - 2025 Hubbard Glacier Earthquake

2025-12-06 20:41:49 (UTC)

60.359°N 139.546°W

10.0 km depth

Our Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment quake is projected to strike on December 09, 2025, which means this quake struck some three days early. Rather than simply add the data to the seismic chart values to move on, I pulled up Solar System Scope and plugged in the date and time to see if this quake was an alignment candidate. The EQuake3D, Google Earth programs were opened to run the analysis, and this quake epicenter location is exactly on the Black Star-Sun centerline. Before laying out the December 06, 2025 diagrams and calculations, let me show you Black Star alignment images created earlier in the year that reveal an interesting pattern:

This diagram was drawn on June 04, 2025 showing the center of the Earth-Sun-Black Star alignment-event window for the 2025 nearside-alignment quake based upon the projected date and time.

This diagram was also drawn on June 04, 2025 showing the Sun-Black Star centerline on the opposite side of the planet just east of Anchorage. Carey wrote to me on November 17, 2025. My reply appears below:

Backside Quake Location

Carey Nov 17, 2025, 3:40 PM (15 hours ago) to me You have a place where you’re expecting the quake to happen on the 9th of December this year ?

Terral Croft 6:47 AM (0 minutes ago) to Carey Hi Carey: Thank you for writing. The data says the Aleutian Islands on one side of the planet (Corridor 1 - dominant - most likely), or Greece / Italy along Corridor 3. Blessings, Terral

My statement to Carey was made in haste, because a closer look shows Anchorage to the left of the Sun-Black Star centerline.

This diagram below shows the 7.0 quake epicenter location:

Note the time is exactly 12 hours earlier on the day, when this location was behind the Sun relative to the Black Star. This 7.0 Alaska quake struck on the centerline on the nearside of our planet facing the Sun noted to Carey as, “Corridor 1 - dominant - most likely.” Here is the Google Earth image showing the Placemark highlighting the epicenter location.

The preliminary findings say the evidence indicates that the 2025 Earth-Sun-Black Star backside-alignment quake struck much earlier than projected. The data says the Black Star has dramatically slowed orbital velocity left in the orbit diagram and solar system from roughly 3+ degrees to 1+degrees.

Here are the calculations with updated projection dates and times:

2025 Earth – Sun – Black Star Backside Alignment

December 06, 2025 @ 20:41:49 UTC

From: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6:44:21 pm (2024 backside alignment)

To: Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8:41:49 pm

Result: 366 days, 1 hour, 57 minutes and 28 seconds

31,629,448 seconds

Original projection calculation (link): M 7.0 - 2024 Offshore Cape Mendocino, California Earthquake https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc75095651/region-info Date and Time link From Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6:44:21 pm Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds Result: Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 10:23:27 pm

--

Projection / Actual Time Differential Calculation:

369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds = 31,945,146 seconds

Minus

366 days, 1 hour, 57 minutes and 28 seconds = 31,629,448 seconds

Equals = 315,698 seconds

315,698 seconds is 87 hours, 41 minutes, and 38 seconds.

--

Original 2026 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside Alignment Projection Date and Time (post). 2026 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside-Alignment Projection date and time: From Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 9:39:35 am (2025 nearside alignment day and time)

Added 369 days, 3 hours, 39 minutes, 6 seconds (One Earth orbit cycle relative to Black Star) Result: Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:18:41 pm (13:18:41UTC)

--

Updated 2026 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside Alignment Projection Date and Time Calculation

Date and time link

Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:18:41 pm (13:18:41UTC) minus 315, 698 seconds

From Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 1:18:41 pm

Subtracted 87 hours, 41 minutes, 38 seconds

Normalized to 3 days, 15 hours, 41 minutes, 38 seconds

Updated Result for 2026 Sun-Earth-Black Star Nearside Alignment: Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 9:37:03 pm

Updated at https://www.terral03.com:

==

